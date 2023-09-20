It's been an incredible 12 months for Nelsons Plains teenager Harrison Nichols who has just returned from Australia after he and his teammates finished fourth in the PR3 four event at the World Rowing Championships in Serbia.
The 17-year-old was the youngest member of the Australian Rowing team at the titles and joined teammates Susannah Lutze 19, Jessica Gallagher 37,Thomas Birtwhistle 30 and veteran cox Teesaan Koo, 48, in booking their boat's spot in the Paris 2024 Paralympics
However, the next six months for Hunter Valley Grammar Year 11 student Nichols will all be about securing his seat in the boat at the Games.
Not bad for a young man who just a little over 12 months ago was in hospital recovering from reconstructive surgery to his left foot which had been severely damaged when run over by a lawn mower when he was a child.
"If you told me five years ago I would be doing this I wouldn't have believed you, even two years ago," he said.
"Just over 12 months ago I was sitting in a hospital bed recovering from reconstructive surgery and to be out doing this is just incredible."
The modest Nichols earned his place in the boat after an outstanding performances in the PR3 single sculls at the interstate regatta and at the Australian Rowing Championships in early April and plans on staying in the No.2 seat.
After three weeks training in Italy, their first time in the boat together since the trial earlier in the year, they had a week on the course in Belgrade.
"It was good to get back in the boat together ... and that set us up for Belgrade," Nichols said.
But their opening race was extremely disappointing finishing third in their heat in 07min:20.76sec for 2km well behind eventual champions Great Britain and the US.
"We weren't very happy with the race, we weren't rowing too well, but we come out afterwards and were a lot better. We trained well and made some changes and were a lot better," Nichols said.
"I was really happy with the repechage which we came through and won. We got a sub-seven time (06min:59.29sec) which was one of our major goals."
Come the final: "I reckon we all rowed the best we could.
"The first kilometre or so we got knocked around by the wind and even the third 500 was a bit dodgy, but the last 500 we really brought it together, found a rhythm and rowed through.
"To achieve what we did in the time was a real testament to the coaches, support staff and athletes and their commitment to get things done.
