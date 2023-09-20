Port Stephens Examiner
Teenage rowing star Harrison Nichols sets his sight on Paris Paralympics

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
September 20 2023 - 3:16pm
It's been an incredible 12 months for Nelsons Plains teenager Harrison Nichols who has just returned from Australia after he and his teammates finished fourth in the PR3 four event at the World Rowing Championships in Serbia.

