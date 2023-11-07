Port Stephens Examiner
Orphaned Waldo is thriving after being recued from his dead mum's pouch

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
November 8 2023 - 7:44am
He might have had a tough start to life, but Waldo the wombat is one lucky joey to have Nicole Sauer and the team from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital in his corner.

