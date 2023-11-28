Dowling Real Estate is again striving to help Port Stephens families feeling the pinch this festive season, with its annual Christmas toy appeal underway for the 29th year.
In conjunction with the Salvation Army, the appeal collects hundreds of toys for the Salvation Army which are distributed to Port Stephens families needing a hand.
Dowling Real Estate Director Kate Organ said the annual Christmas appeal continues to get bigger every year.
"There were lots of toys and gifts for younger children last year, but a limited number for older children, so any gifts for teenagers would be appreciated," she said.
Salvation Army leaders Brian Rennie and Jean Rennie said the annual appeal helps the Salvation Army to help more people at Christmas.
"We gave out toys and hampers to about 200 families last year and we're well on our way to that again this year," Mr Rennie said.
Ms Rennie added, having businesses like Dowling Real Estate join forces with the Salvation Army means they can give more to Port Stephens families.
Ms Organ said the team at Dowling Real Estate have seen first-hand the struggles of cost-of-living pressures in the community.
"The team at Dowling understand how bad the rental crisis is," she said.
"We manage about 550 residential properties and there's four available."
Community members can leave gifts during business hours at the Dowling offices in Raymond Terrace and Medowie. Toys should be new and unwrapped.
The Salvation Army will be accepting toys and gifts from Dowling Real Estate's donation appeal until Friday, December 8.
Ms Rennie said although registrations have officially closed, the Salvation Army may still be able to help people struggling.
"We have a stand by list for food hampers but we know that we'll have enough toys and gifts, so please call 4983 1425 for any inquiries."
Ms Organ said the donation drive is going great so far.
"We have a lot of locals who donate every year and all of our staff donate too, everyone wants to do their bit," she said.
"There is no price limit on donations, every little bit counts."
