Port Stephens Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Birubi Point Preschool director Ruth Diemar to retire after 37 years

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 1 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birubi Point Community Preschool director Ruth Diemar with students Rocco Mudd (left), Aiya Rolslon and Rocco Tesoriero. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Birubi Point Community Preschool director Ruth Diemar with students Rocco Mudd (left), Aiya Rolslon and Rocco Tesoriero. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Birbui Point Preschool director Ruth Diemar views herself as one of the luckiest people in Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.