Search for missing man at Fingal Bay after wave sweeps four men of rocks

Surf Life Saving NSW teams are searching for a missing rock fisher at Fingal Bay after he and three other men were swept into the sea by a wave about 9am on Saturday, February 3.
The man in his 60s was swept underwater and has not been seen since. Fingal Bay SLSC's Inflatable Rescue Boat, as well as other SLSNSW assets have been searching for the man as part of an intensive air and marine operation.
The three other men were able to swim back to the rocks, with one suffering from head and neck injuries.
A Surf Life Saving NSW spokesperson said the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter winched a doctor down to assist in treating the three men on the rocks.
They later successfully airlifted the three men from the eastern side of Fingal Island.
Since December 1, there have been 11 coastal drownings in NSW.
