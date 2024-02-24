Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Save money': Six-week healthy eating challenge begins on March 4

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 24 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Clare Collins is urging people to join the healthy eating challenge in March, which focuses on people's hip pockets. Picture by Marina Neil
Professor Clare Collins is urging people to join the healthy eating challenge in March, which focuses on people's hip pockets. Picture by Marina Neil

A six-week healthy eating challenge will begin in March, with a focus on helping people save money in the cost-of-living crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.