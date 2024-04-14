Port Stephens Examiner
Lights winds for opening day of Sail Port Stephens off Nelson Bay

By Newsroom
Updated April 15 2024 - 10:02am, first published 9:33am
The record fleet assembled for Sail Port Stephens 2024 looks set to have an easy, if not breezy, start to the regatta, starting Monday, April 15 and running through to April 20.

