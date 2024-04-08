Nelson Bay to celebrate Sail Port Stephens with street party and everyone's invited

Sail Port Stephens is back bigger and better than ever and everyone is invited to the party.
The annual three-event regatta starts on Monday, April 15, and this year there will be a huge street party in Nelson Bay on Wednesday, April 17, to take celebrations to a new level.
Taking place along Magnus and Stockton streets, the inaugural Sail Port Stephens Street Party will feature music, drinks, food and late night shopping in the streets
The theme is cool, coastal vibes and party goers are begin urged to shop local in Nelson Bay's retail outlets for your Street Party outfit.
The Love that Hat band will be playing, there will be special local restaurant menus and a pop up bar with both locals and visitors urged to come along and enjoy in the fun.
Sail Port Stephens marketing director Mark Rothfield said there were record entries in all three series in the annual regatta and with it coinciding with school holidays this year there would be a lot more family involvement.
"I've not doubt this will be the best Sail Port Stephen yet, particularly with the street party organised by Port Stephens council taking it to a new level." he said.
Port Stephens Mayor Cr Ryan Palmer said Sail Port Stephens was not only a thrilling sporting spectacle but also a significant contributor to the local economy.
"We have pretty spectacular waterways in Port Stephens so it's no wonder we attract events like Sail Port Stephens, welcoming sailors, enthusiasts, and spectators from all over Australia - making it one of the largest events we host," Cr Palmer said.
"This year, we're excited to partner with Sail Port Stephens to host additional community events for our locals and visitors alike, with the highlight being the Sail Port Stephens Street Party on Stockton and Magnus Streets in Nelson Bay on April 17."
The series will kick off with the prestigious Commodores Cup (PHS) and Port Stephens Trophy (ORC) from April 15 to 20, followed by the SPS Windward-Leeward Series from April 26 to 28 and lastly, the Bay Series from May 3 to 5, with dinghy and windsurfers taking to the water.
"To see all the action, from the best vantage points, make sure you check out our Locals Lounges at Nelson Bay foreshore on April 19-20 and then at Soldiers Point on May 4," Cr Palmer said.
"They'll be the perfect spot to bring a picnic or grab a bite to eat from our local businesses, then settle back and watch the races while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.
"Don't miss out on the excitement of Sail Port Stephens during these 3 weeks of exhilarating races, community celebrations, and unforgettable moments in the stunning backdrop of Port Stephens."
Mr Rothfield said it was estimated that the three-event series was expected to inject about $3 million into the local economy.
He said opening races in the series the Passage Series were probably the most spectacular for spectators.
"There will be a record number of 115 entries in the Passage Series all heading out from Nelson Bay.
"It sails around the Bay and is really popular with families, cruiser racers and all those sort of boats. Not the hard and hard racing boats, but the sort of mixed boats.
"A lot of the boats can take up to 10 or 12 people. We're estimating about 1000 people will be out sailing or have come as a supporter or family member.
"The water front will be lots and lots of sails for most of the week. right in front of the mariner and out onto the bay.
"The starts, which you will see from the foreshore, are quite spectacular.
"For non-sailing visitors they will see Port Stephens at it's very best with sails from one horizon to the other."
For more information about Sail Port Stephens, the Sail Port Stephens Street Party and Locals Lounges visit pscouncil.info/sps-streetparty
