Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

Nelson Bay to celebrate Sail Port Stephens with street party and everyone's invited

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 8 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The biggest fleet of yachts yet is taking part in this year's Sail Port Stephens. Picture supplied
The biggest fleet of yachts yet is taking part in this year's Sail Port Stephens. Picture supplied

Sail Port Stephens is back bigger and better than ever and everyone is invited to the party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.