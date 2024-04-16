Island views, sublime sailing as Port Stephens gets ready to party

The best aspects of regatta sailing crystalised for the record fleet contesting the second day of the Passage Series comprising the Commodores Cup and Port Stephens Trophy.
It turned-out to be a highly memorable day of threading out through the Port Stephens Heads and around the course's spectacular offshore islands, before a champagne run under spinnaker back to the finish off d'Albora Marina.
Similar light conditions are forecast for Wednesday's Day 3 of sailing.
But don't forget Wednesday night is party night with the streets of Nelson Bay coming alive for the inaugural Sail Port Stephens Street Party along Magnus and Stockton Streets.
On Tuesday, a variable 8 to 10 knot south-westerly breeze provided a significant boost from the previous day, shoreline spectators were treated to the sight of Division 1 leaders Virago, Little Nico and Dirty Deeds powering off the start line with asymmetric spinnakers.
Virago a RP 52 from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and owned by Robert Kelly stretched her legs on the 20 plus nautical mile scenic tour sailed by the bulk of the 115 strong fleet, and claimed a coveted double; line and handicap honours in 2 hours 12 minutes, and 39 seconds. Dirty Deeds, a Botin & Carkeek GP 42 from the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, posted a big improvement from Monday's 15th to take second, while Little Nico rounded-out the podium.
Unfortunately, a knee injury meant Virago's owner Robert Kelly, a Sail Port Stephens regular, couldn't be on board for today's win but tactician Andrew Parkes described the race as a "glamour day", adding "you're racing around the islands with tide and current. It's interesting tactically and you have to be on the right part of the course at the right time to capitalise."
Virago's average upwind speed of around 8.5 knots made for a very pleasant day's outing but Parkes rated the VMG running on the downwind leg from the Box Beach mark to Cabbage Tree Island as the highlight of the race.
It was obviously the fast boats' day with Michael Stuart's C&C30 One Design Let's Go securing double honours in Division 2 from Matt Bonser's Watch Me, with well-known Farr 44 Sea Hawk owned by Pete and Drew van Ryn 3rd.
Division Three winner was Absolut an Archambault A35 from Peter Mumford's Beneteau First 36 Carte Blanche with Gerald Morcombe's J/99 Echo less than a minute behind on corrected time in third.
Split, a Salona 35, triumphed in Division 4 thanks to slick crew work and the input of "my therapist", according to owner Antony Henderson. He also apportioned credit to a "series of good decisions with some luck in the fluky Port Stephens wind pockets."
Majella, David Cartmer's Elan 31, was a solid second, while the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club counted another podium with Kyle Handcock's Neverland's third place.
MWF-Joy and Allsail Leeward fought out a repeat of Day 1's positions in the Non Spinnaker Division, holding down first and second respectively with Elara a Beneteau Oceanis 321 moving-up the board from yesterday's seventh.
Sailors could enjoy another dose of Sail Port Stephens perfection on Wednesday with similar light conditions and sunshine forecast for Day 3 ahead of lay day on Thursday.
