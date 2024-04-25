Kai gets close to koalas for unique work experience program

Tomaree High School Year 11 student, Kai Smith has been part of the eight-week Port Stephens Koala Hospital work experience program.
During the program students learn about koala characteristics and biology, yard maintenance, koala housing, koala welfare assessment, fresh leaf management and record keeping.
The time Kai has spent at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital has had a big impact.
"I am now taking action to pursue more experience to work with animals in form of a TAFE course," Kai said.
"The team has made such a welcoming and educational environment where I have learnt so much."
Kai said it has been so exciting to be part of something amazing.
"I am so grateful to have been able to experience this work experience program."
Kai will complete the program at the Koala Hospital in May and will be looking for further work experience in animal care.
