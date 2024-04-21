NSW Government commits to Sail Port Stephens as Virago claims Div1 honours

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington has confirmed that the NSW Government, via Destination NSW, will continue its long-standing commitment to Sail Port Stephens after a record-breaking event.
The annual regatta included the inaugural Sail Port Stephens Street Party on Wednesday night sponsored by Port Stephens Council.
But on Saturday, all attention was focused on the water for an exciting finale to the Passages Series.
With only a few points separating rivals across each of the five divisions contesting the Sail Port Stephens Passage Series (Commodores Cup PHS), the prospect of receiving a thorough rinsing in the rain didn't deter the bulk of the 115-strong fleet from turning out.
An outgoing tide and a light upwind start resulted in a boat jam at the pin end of the line, with some forced to go around and re-start.
Robert Kelly's RP52 Virago from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, with Andrew Parkes calling tactics, led the fleet on the inshore course to the Corlette Mark and then on what was effectively several windward/leewards before hosting the kite for the final run to the finish at Nelson Bay.
Virago's handicap result of 12.5 for the race was enough to ensure they secured the Commodores Cup for Division 1, with Little Nico not far behind in second and Peter Byford's Mylius 50 Daguet 2 rounding-out the podium in third.
"We're over the moon, really pleased," said Andrew Parkes. "We've made modifications that have improved the boat's light- and medium-air performance - a longer keel fin and smaller bulb.
"We also had Wade Morgan [America's Cup and Volvo Ocean Race veteran] help us with some rig tuning, every little bit helped," he added.
Division Two saw a close battle between Drew and Peter Van Ryn's Farr 44 Sea Hawk and Lisa Callaghan's well-campaigned Sydney 38 Mondo, with Sea Hawk from the Cronulla Sailing Club acquiring more Sail Port Stephens silverware for the cabinet, while Peter Farrugia's Bull 9000 Bullwinkle put in a strong performance in third.
Ralf Moller and his mates from the Avalon Sailing Club didn't cross the start line in Kookaburra, his Hanse 400, till five minutes after the gun but managed to claw their way back into contention, and their third place ensured they captured top honours in Division 3.
"We stayed focused, picked the shifts - I guess that's one advantage of having boats in front of you," he said.
"We've been here (Sail Port Stephens) twice before, we did really rubbish last time round, the boat's set up better now, we had a good crew and everything went our way."
Absolut, an Archambault A35 was consistent all week and was rewarded with second, and local knowledge aboard Ataraxia II from Newcastle paid dividends, seeing them pick-up third.
The crew of Midnight's Promise, a Jeanneau 37, used to reading the vagaries of the shifts on Pittwater, applied that knowledge to good use in the regatta's mainly light airs, and sailed to a comprehensive win in Division 4.
Marri Nuwi and Majella, clubmates from the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Port Hacking ended the week separated by one point, with Marri Nuwi posting a second and Majella third.
In the Non-Spinnaker Division the Making Waves Foundation's crew aboard MWF Joy were thrilled with their win on a countback over Russell Waddy's Allsail Leeward, a Beneteau First 40 from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
MWF Joy's skipper Ian Murray praised his senior crew including sailing master Bridget Canham of Currawong fame who co-ordinated a changing daily roster on the Sayer 45.
The winner in Division 1 of the Port Stephens Trophy sailed under ORC was Garry Holt's Corby 36 Let's Get it On, just ahead of the always competitive Indi owned by former CYCA Commodore Noel Cornish.
Division 2 ORC winner was Simon Grosser's Young 88 Young at Heart, with Organised Chaos and Georgia Lee second and third respectively.
Regatta director Paul O'Rourke declared the 17th Sail Port Stephens as the "best ever" and agreed the social side of the iconic regatta received an extra boost with the Street Party held the night before lay day, attracting a big crowd of sailors and locals who enjoyed the live entertainment and friendly atmosphere.
He urged anyone thinking of coming to 2025 Sail Port Stephens to get in early and reserve a berth for the Passage Series, Monday, March 31 to Saturday, April 5.
