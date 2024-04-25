Anzac crowds strong in Raymond Terrace for dawn service and main service

It was another Anzac Day to remember in Raymond Terrace this year with record crowds turning out for the second Anzac Day event to be hosted in the new look Anzac Park commemorative space.
Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch president Vic Jones estimated that there was about 1500 people at the main service and about the same for the dawn service.
"Attendance continues to grow each year and we try to make the services very relevant to Raymond Terrace," he said.
As part of the service's Last Post component, the Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch take a name off the memorial and share the history about that individual's contribution to military service.
"This year we spoke about two brothers who served," Mr Jones said.
"By saying someone's name and repeating their story, it's keeping those memories of that person's contribution alive and relevant."
Local schools were also heavily involved with the Anzac Day services and Mr Jones said they again had great support from the primary and high schools in the Raymond Terrace area.
"The young students were involved in the contribution of the service and also delivered the first part of the service which is something that we've had very positive feedback about," he said.
Anzac Day this year marked the 85th anniversary of Australia's declaration of war on Germany, the 82nd anniversary of the Kokoda Track campaign and the 25th anniversary of the 1999 deployment of the Australian-led international force for East Timor.
Mr Jones said for the serviceman Anzac Day is an opportunity to reconnect to their comrades in arms or those they served with on a special day.
"It's also an opportunity for the public to commemorate and show their appreciation not only for those who have served in the past but also that recognition for those who are still serving," he said.
"We've got current generations of veterans who are still with us now who have been deployed for the Iraq wars and the Afghanistan wars and they too need to see that the general public recognise the contribution they've made to Australia's military history."
