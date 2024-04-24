Grand but convenient residence stands testament to refined elegance

4 beds | 4 bath | 2 car
This opulent residence sprawls gracefully across three levels, offering unparalleled luxury living.
Positioned to capture superior north east facing views of the iconic Port Stephens heads, this property stands as a testament to refined elegance.
Only metres to the sandy shores of Wanda Beach, this home presents itself as a unique offering, incomparable to anything else on the market.
Every aspect of this residence exudes sophistication and style, promising a living experience of unmatched quality.
The first level boasts a guest room of exceptional stature, complete with a kitchenette featuring a gas stove and dishwasher, ensuite, built-in wardrobe, and direct access to the undercover entertaining area and stunning plunge pool.
This secluded space is perfect for extended families or accommodating guests, offering privacy and convenience.
Ascending to the second level, you'll discover large and spacious bedrooms, with the master suite taking center stage.
Adorned with a stunning ensuite, spacious walk-in wardrobe, and a private balcony boasting captivating water views, this sanctuary offers unparalleled comfort and tranquility.
The pinnacle of sophistication awaits on the main level, where the living, kitchen, and dining areas converge in a masterful display of design.
Situated in one of Port Stephens' most idyllic locations, residents will enjoy the ease of lifestyle.
