Raymond Terrace's Huong is top of the Australian citizenship class

Huong Nguyen and her husband Quinn first moved to Australia from Vietnam in 2011, both international students.
When they finished their studies, Huong said she and Quinn wanted to find something different to do.
In 2017 the young family moved to Raymond Terrace where they took over the Terrace Bake and Break Cafe and Bakery.
Last week, Huong travelled to Newcastle to sit the Australian citizenship test and received a 100 per cent pass mark.
Her husband Quinn sat the Australian citizenship test and passed four years ago which Huong said put more pressure on her to pass.
"I said to my husband that I was so nervous," she said.
The citizenship test includes questions about Australia's history, the government and more and Huong said she can't believe that she got 100 per cent.
"I'm feeling so happy and so lucky," she said.
"We love the country and we love living here with our three boys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.