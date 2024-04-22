Brad Tighe on turning 40, Northern Hawks and a new mouthguard

BRAD TIGHE turned 40 a couple of weeks ago.
And while the end of his decorated career may be closer than his NRL debut in 2005, the Northern Hawks coach appears to have a few games left yet.
Not only running out for the Newcastle Rugby League opener Tighe has now replaced his trusty, old mouthguard, although he had to delay using it with the Hawks game against Macquarie Scorpions at Lyall Peacock washed out.
The Hawks have a busy schedule, lining up against Cessnock on Anzac Day, followed by the postponed Scorpions game on Sunday.
"I've had it since I was at Penrith, that's how long I've had it. I think it's older than my daughter," Tighe said in reference to the protective equipment.
"But I thought 'if I'm going to be playing a bit this year, I may as well get a new one'.
"The dentist told me [on Friday] I had a chipped tooth and maybe I could get that fixed before I had the mould so it fits better. I told him I've only got to get through the next couple of months and it will be the last mouthguard I use."
Tighe played around 10 times last year as the Hawks took flight in the first-grade competition.
"My body's holding up all right. I was a bit sore after the first few games, even trials, but last week I felt good," he said.
"And with the [player] points at the moment, it's probably recommended that I do play. Even if I don't play first grade and just play reserve grade so I'm ready to go. We had a lot of injuries late last year and that put a lot of pressure on us.
"I wasn't anywhere near the best version of myself last year so I'm trying to be the best version I can be this year, so if I do need to play at least I'm not letting the rest of the boys down. That's the plan and the mindset at the moment."
Northern, who welcome back Liam Walsh at halfback, opened with an impressive showing despite being beaten 20-10 by Maitland.
The Hawks face Cessnock and Macquarie before finally landing at Tomaree Sportsground on May 4, when they host Wyong.
Meanwhile, the draw for this year's Newcastle RL women's tackle competition has been released with play underway on May 4. Central, Lakes, Maitland, Souths, Raymond Terrace, Wests and Wyong are now confirmed starters.
