Thousands gathered at Apex Park to reflect at Nelson Bay Dawn Service

Apex Park was filled with people paying their respects to servicemen and women, past and present, as dawn broke over Nelson Bay on Thursday morning.
Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Mark Balsarini estimated the Dawn Service was attended by about 3500, with the park overflowing with people of all ages.
Mr Balsarini's son and junior vice president of the RSL sub-branch, Jordan Balsarini, was the Master of Ceremonies at Thursday's morning's service.
Jordan Balsarini is an Afghanistan veteran and his dad Mark Balsarini said they're trying to get younger veterans to join the Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch.
"Getting younger people into the RSL is what we want, what we need. I am glad to see all the young people here this morning," he said.
RAAF Squadron Leader Jay McIntyre delivered the Anzac address, the prayer and benediction was lead by RAAF chaplain flight lieutenant Janelle Moeck and the Ode by Nelson Bay RSL sub-branch president Mark Balsarini.
Mr Balsarini said Anzac Day is an acknowledgement of the sacrifice of our forefathers.
"A lot of them were just ordinary farmers and fisherman who volunteered to do the right thing," he said.
"All Australians are touched by Anzac Day in some way."
Not only is the attendance at the Nelson Bay service getting bigger every Anzac Day but also Australia wide which Mr Balsarini said is a wonderful thing.
"It's a monument to commemorating all these people who gave us the freedom that we now luxuriate in," he said.
Mr Balsarini said it is also great to see other smaller services happening right across Port Stephens on Anzac Day.
"I know some people who live at Little Beach had a little ceremony on Shoal Bay beach and there was probably people who climbed Mount Tomaree to reflect and commemorate up there," he said.
The main service at Apex Park also had a huge crowd, with more people in attendance compared to the Dawn service, according to Mr Balsarini.
