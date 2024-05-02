A slew of drizzly days and rain has arrived across Port Stephens

A SUNNY start to the week has given way to a slew of drizzly days, with rain, rain and more rain set to hit the Hunter.
Port Stephens residents might have made the most of Monday's warmer weather, but by Tuesday it was time to bust out the brolly for what was forecast to be a week of wet weather.
There is a high chance of showers on the forecast for the rest of the week at both Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace.
On Thursday up to 15mm is expected, with overnight temperatures dropping to between nine and 12 degrees, and daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 20 degrees.
The rain will continue on Friday, with up to 20mm on the forecast at the Bay and 15mm at the Terrace, and the temperature not exceeding 20 degrees.
The relentless wet weather will settle in over the weekend, with up to 35mm on the forecast at the Bay and up to 30mm at the Terrace.
Keep an eye on the forecast for the most up to date information.
