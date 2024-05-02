Karuah Roos go down to Griffins, Karuah women kick off and Gropers get a victory

Karuah Roos go down
Karuah Roos will need to fix their defensive deficiency after the East Maitland Griffins powered up the middle last Friday night to post a comprehensive 48-8 win.
Karuah trailed 42-0 at half time, however a half time blast from coach Hayden Thompson and a quick truth and honesty session by the players turned the tide in the second half for the roos to hold them to a 8-6 result.
In a beaten team, winger Brody Morley, centre Rhys Thompson and busy backrower Dylon Maher had strong games and Joshua White and Adam Crampton were the try scorers for the roos.
The roos will play against Paterson River on Saturday.
Karuah women kick off season
Karuah's rugby league women's tackle team start their season on Saturday when they host Wyong at Lionel Morton oval, kicking off at 1.30pm.
Gropers take on Griffins
The Nelson Bay Gropers had a large crowd roll up for three games of quality rugby at Bill Strong Oval.
With the surface in perfect condition, the running rugby had the crowd in full voice, the under 16s opened the day and went down to Maitland in an entertaining game.
The gropers played a very physical Griffins outfit and had a resounding 35-20 victory scoring 7 tries to 3.
Inspirational lock and captain Hamish Bartlett had the gropers in front 20-3 at half time when he scored a brace of tries before the break.
In the second half, last week's man of the match Lewis Affleck continued his fine form and received plenty of support from props Nathan Perry and Nathan Mcleay, flanker Sam Rocher, hooker Ross Buchan and winger Tyler Blue.
Also catching the eye were two debutantes playing grade for the first time, Will brown and Jai Wright.
The women's team dug deep to win a 19-12 win over university in a tight contest under lights.
The bay held the students out after coming from behind tries to Tash Harris, Chloe Zdebski and flyhalf Brie Napoli and Ebony Oakley kicked two goals.
Next Saturday the Nelson Bay Gropers men will travel to Singleton to play the Bulls black team, the women head to Passmore Oval to play Hamilton Hawks.
