Survive your next ride with free motorcycling workshops across the Hunter

Port Stephens Council, in conjunction with Cessnock, Maitland, MidCoast and Central Coast councils are joining forces to promote motorcycle safety through a series of free workshops.
The workshops will be held over several weekends in May and June and are suitable for new and experienced motorcyclists.
Survive the Ride Association of NSW's Dave Tynan said the workshops enable motorcyclists to collaborate on decision making techniques and adjustments to riding habits that make a difference to personal safety.
"We focus on the little decisions we all make on the road and how slight changes can result in a safer and more enjoyable ride," he said.
The Centre for Road Safety statistics for the 2018-2022 period show that motorcyclists in the Hunter Region were involved in 11% of crashes, with the 50-59 year age group most at risk.
"Focus areas include lane positioning, speed management and riding posture to allow appropriate action in the face of hazards or potential problems," Mr Tynan said.
"If you're new to riding, an experienced rider, or getting back on your motorbike after a break, these workshops are the perfect opportunity to refresh your knowledge to manage risks on the road and contribute to creating a safer community of local riders.
For more information about the workshops visit pscouncil.info/motorcycle-workshop or contact Council's Road Safety Officer on 4988 0527.
