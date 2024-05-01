Raymond Terrace Magpies claim another victory this footy season

Raymond Terrace Magpie's A grade team continued on their winning way with an emphatic 42-4 win over the Thornton-Beresfield bears on a very soggy Beresfield oval last weekend.
The Magpies went into the clash without a number of players through injuries and suspensions.
However, called on the evergreen veteran Brooke Roach to play a roll of the bench and a trio junior talent from the under 19s Matt Huber, Troy Such and rising star Antwone Ryan who all supported the senior team.
The Terrace's hard working forward pack laid the foundations for the win with tough props Zach Jones, Jacob Tatupu, busy hooker Jack Beverly and captain Pat Mata'utia all making inroads into the bears defensive line.
Half back Luke Handsaker kicked five from five before tearing his hamstring, while five eighth Kurtly Lewis also sustained an injury.
The Terrace have a busy day this Saturday with up to four games on at Lakeside including the start of the top tier first grade women's tackle season when Magpies line up against the Wyong Roos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.