Sail Port Stephens: State titles were one for the ages

Age has not wearied two veterans of Australian sailing, with Marcus Blackmore and Ray Roberts claiming prestigious NSW IRC titles at the Sail Port Stephens Windward-Leeward Series last weekend.
Blackmore's new Hooligan claimed Division 1 honours in the NSW Yachting Championships against arguably the strongest fleet of TP52s assembled in Australia, handing David Doherty's all-conquering Matador a rare defeat.
Roberts' Botin Fast 40 Team Hollywood prevailed in Division 2 against reigning national champion Let's Get It On.
The six-race series was sailed in a range of conditions, beginning with a 20-knot southerly and high seas on April 26 through to a gentle passage race on April 27 then an idyllic nor-easter of 10-12 knots on April 28.
At 79, Blackmore is relishing his third stint in the TP52 class aboard his newly built boat, having previously bought yachts with world-title form.
"It's a new boat and we're still learning," he said.
"After SailFest Newcastle we had a reset and that's delivered for us in this regatta.
"But we also demonstrated in this regatta how close the boats are, which makes it really interesting for everyone.
"The owners are a really close-knit group and to come here to Port Stephens has been fantastic."
While collecting his Division 2 silverware, Ray Roberts joked and said "I don't want to upset the young guys but I'll let you in on a secret - this is the first regatta I've won since turning 80."
It was also his first Sail Port Stephens foray and he was greatly impressed.
"The sailing area is unmatched in the world. It's the best sailing area I've ever sailed in, and I've sailed pretty well everywhere," he said.
Team Hollywood won the first three windward-leewards on April 26 revelling in the high-wind surfing conditions.
It posted a sixth in the passage race after being buried in a windless hole at the start then a fourth and second to finish on 15 points.
Let's Get It On, a Corby 36 owned by Garry Holt from Southport Yacht Club, showed brilliant consistency to finish with three second placings and a first.
Fittingly, it won the Rob Hampshire Cup judged on ORC, edging out the Bull 9000 Bullwinkle and Beneteau 40.7 Wailea.
In the Pallas Capital Gold Cup Act 3, sailed under the TPR rule, series leader Matador resumed normal service in race 5 on April 28, posting its fourth win in five races, before finishing with a 4th.
Two points behind was Craig Neil's Quest, which had started the day on equal points with Matador, while Seb Bohm's Smuggler finished third. Mark Spring's Highly Sprung was the leading Corinthian entry.
The Sail Port Stephens regatta series now moves inshore from Friday, May 3, with the Bay Series incorporating the Australian Sports Boat Association NSW Titles, along with a strong fleet of J70s.
May 4 to May 5 will add an off-the-beach component, comprising RS Aeros, Finns, OK dinghies and an open division.
