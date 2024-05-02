Changes to the walking track access to the summit of Tomaree Headland

Walking track access to the summit of Tomaree Headland will change during May as the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) completes maintenance to tracks and heritage restoration works at Fort Tomaree.
The iconic Tomaree Headland Summit walk, including the summit will remain open during the two week maintenance program which started on May 1, however detours will be in place.
The works are part of a $50,000 maintenance and restoration project focused on the World War II Gun Emplacement precinct and picnic area.
These works will allow for essential maintenance and repairs to improve safety for visitors on the red-bricked pathways from the gun emplacements and main car park to the summit.
Visitors are asked to follow the detours, as these will change over the course of the maintenance program.
Regular users of the track are especially urged to look for the signs as usual routes will be impacted.
The heritage restoration works are part of the Tomaree Coastal Walk Master Plan's ongoing infrastructure improvements for Tomaree National Park.
Works taking place as part of this current project include:
The Summit Walk is part of the Tomaree Coastal Walk which opened in September 2023 to create a continuous 27-kilometre walk linking Tomaree Headland to Birubi Point at Anna Bay.
More information about the changes to walking track access the summit and temporary track closures can be found on the alerts page of the NPWS website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.