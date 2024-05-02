Port Stephens Examiner
Changes to the walking track access to the summit of Tomaree Headland

By Newsroom
May 2 2024 - 5:00pm
The Tomaree Headland Summit walk, including the summit will remain open, however there will be detours in place. File picture
Walking track access to the summit of Tomaree Headland will change during May as the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) completes maintenance to tracks and heritage restoration works at Fort Tomaree.

