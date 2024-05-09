Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Barker to start for Northern Hawks a fortnight after departing Wests

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 9 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ngangarra Barker playing with the Newcastle Indigenous All Stars.
Ngangarra Barker playing with the Newcastle Indigenous All Stars.

For the second time in the space of a year, Ngangarra Barker will make his first appearance for a new club against the one he just left.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.