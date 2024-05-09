Barker to start for Northern Hawks a fortnight after departing Wests

For the second time in the space of a year, Ngangarra Barker will make his first appearance for a new club against the one he just left.
Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe is set to start Barker at Harker Oval on Saturday against Wests, who he departed a fortnight ago.
It's a similar situation to last season, when Barker moved from Souths to Wests, only to line up against the Lions in the very next game.
Barker played five-eighth and centre in Wests' opening two games, but has switched teams in the hope of locking down a back-line position.
He played reserve grade for the Hawks last week, but will be deployed at fullback against his old club. Northern's most recent No.1 Logan Aoake is unavailable after being named to play Jersey Flegg for the Knights.
"He didn't really lock down a position at those other clubs," Tighe said of Barker. "I had a really good conversation with Ngangarra before he come through the door, of stuff that he wants to do, and it was very, very positive.
"A kid with that talent, we're not going to turn away, but it's got to be something he wants to do and he was really keen to jump on board. We're happy to have him."
Tighe said Barker could cover "anywhere in the back-line", but "with the ball in hand is where he is best suited".
"Six or one, either way, we've just got to work that out. But that becomes a pretty good headache to have."
Tighe is confident the Hawks, who are 0-4, are closing in on their first win. They face a Wests side, likely minus injured halfback Luke Walsh, who are seventh after two wins, a loss and a draw.
