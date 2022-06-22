A significant decrease in the number of customers using the Telstra store at the Salamander Bay shopping centre has led to its permanent closure.
The decision to close the store on June 22 has angered a number of Port Stephens residents, particularly those who do not have the means to contact the communications giant online.
The closest store is located at Raymond Terrace, a 40 minute drive from the Tomaree peninsula.
Boat Harbour resident Chris Muir said that he was concerned for the growing older population in the area that require face-to-face contact with technology concerns.
"In addition there are many people living in the Bay who are not mobile and would require community transport to Raymond Terrace. For most elderly people a mobile phone may be vitally important for communication in a crisis."
The Bay's Robert Pearson said it was a sad day when Telstra would be joining the exodus from the Bay.
"The reason given is that they don't have the customers, but I can honestly say the store has been so full at times that you have to make an appointment days in advance."
A Telstra spokesperson told the Examiner that over the past few years they had seen a significant decrease in the number of customers using the Salamander Bay store, "so unfortunately we've had to make the difficult decision to close the store on June 22".
"Closing any store, particularly those in regional locations, is not a decision that we make lightly and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause our local customers. While customers can visit our store in Raymond Terrace to meet with a Telstra team member face to face, we also have help available 24/7 online or via phone 13 22 00 where all calls are now being answered by Telstra team members in Australia."
The Telstra spokesperson said that the majority of the permanent staff impacted by the decision would be offered redeployment within the Telstra network, including the opportunity to work remotely as part of the Telstra Call Centres Agents@home program.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
