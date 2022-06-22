Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Telstra store in Salamander Bay to close its doors June 22

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSING DOWN: The Telstra store at the Salamander Bay shopping centre closes its doors on June 22.

A significant decrease in the number of customers using the Telstra store at the Salamander Bay shopping centre has led to its permanent closure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.