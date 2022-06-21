Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Dance for Sick Kids: Taylors Beach studio raises close to $6000 for Ronald McDonald House

Updated June 21 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Complete Performing Arts and Classical Coaching team will donate close to $6000 to Ronald McDonald House following the completion of its annual week-long fundraising event, Dance For Sick Kids.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.