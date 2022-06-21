The Complete Performing Arts and Classical Coaching team will donate close to $6000 to Ronald McDonald House following the completion of its annual week-long fundraising event, Dance For Sick Kids.
The goal was to raise more than the $3850 it did last year and the team "completely smashed" its goal, said dance teacher Amy Norup.
"We raised a whopping $5655 which enables families of seriously ill or injured children to stay in Ronald McDonald Houses across the country for 35 nights. We danced a staggering 8885 minutes across the fundraising week of May 23 and 29," she said.
This year's fundraising team consisted of Complete PACC teachers Mady Comley (studio principal), Norup, Lucy Fisher (head cheer coach), Essie Bell, Tegan Perry (student teachers) and students Indie Barber, aged 6, sister Evie Barber, 3, Charlie Fisher, 8, Daisy Barnard, 2, Karli Bowler, 15, and Oceana Xie, 4.
"This year to kick off our fundraising week we held a studio disco which was a huge hit and raised $360," said Norup, the Taylors Beach-based studio's Ready Set Dance teacher.
"We raised money creating dances and posting them to our social media pages. We had a crazy hair week within the studio for a gold coin donation.
"Miss Mady was challenged by Miss Amy every day with choreography found online. She was able to view the piece once and then had to immediately record her performance.
"All our dances were heavily featured on the Dance for Sick Kids social media pages throughout the week generating thousands of online views."
Norup said the studio had two "super star fund-raisers".
Essie Bell, aged 16, raised $2261 and Daisy Barnard, 2 years old, raised $674.
"Daisy's gorgeous dance moves sure did bring in the donations," Norup said of her young Ready Set Dance student.
To see some of the dances completed during Dance For Sick Kids go to danceforsickkids.com/fundraisers/completepacc.
Donations are still being accepted.
