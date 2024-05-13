Tomaree Community Connect Day a one-stop event for vital services

With increasing cost of living putting pressures on family and individual budges, the Tomaree Community Connect Day is shaping up as a day not to be missed.
The free event on Wednesday, May 22, at the Port Stephens Uniting Church, will have 41 stalls of service providers available in the area under the one roof.
From council and state government services to community not for profit endeavours, the day covers everything from housing support, domestic violence services through to mental health and even free birth certificates and hearing tests.
Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre program support officer Clare Saunders said with guest speakers from various organisations and service providers all under one roof, this is an event not to be missed.
"Come along and join us for a day of connection and information sharing," Ms Saunders said.
The Tomaree Community Connect Day is hosted by Tomaree Neighbourhood and the Port Stephens Uniting Church on behalf of the Tomaree Interagency.
Agencies involved cover senior support services, Indigenous services, financial hardship support, domestic violence support, youth counselling services, volunteer information, legal services, employment services, housing support, free birth certificates. health services, carer support services, disability support services, mental health services, free hearing tests.
Speakers on the day include. 9.30am Carers Gateway NSW - Julie Smith, 10.15am Port Stephen Council - Cr Leah Anderson, 11am Stay Connected Activity Centre - Meagan Ambrose, 11.45am Seniors Rights Services - Phillip Atkins, 12.30pm Services Australia - Mike Austin and Annalise McDonald, 1.15pm Linked Community Transport - Rebecca Introna and 2pm Uniting - Gina Ward.
The Uniting Church is at 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay. The day runs from 9.30am to 3pm.
