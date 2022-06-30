The Anna Bay school community has waved goodbye to the area's hugely popular school crossing operator Sue Colfax.
The 76-year-old proud Anna Bay resident has retired from her Gan Gan Road school crossing post after seven years to help look after her partner of more than 34 years, Brian Horton (a retired truck driver), and spend more time with extended family.
Advertisement
Sue finished up on Friday, June 24, and was treated to a special farewell by the Anna Bay Public School community, including students, teachers and parents.
"Brian has not been well and the time is right for me to retire from a role that I have dearly loved performing for all of those seven years," explained Sue, who has two children, including a daughter living in Anna Bay, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
"I will miss the people, the kids, the parents, the teachers, the motorists and everyone involved with the school.
"I can't tell you how wonderful everyone has been [since announcing her retirement]. The teachers and parents have been extremely kind and generous and of course the kids ... they have just been a delight."
Sue is loved by the community and well known as the happy and friendly lady who brightens up the day of passers-by, pedestrians and motorists as she goes about her professional school crossing duties.
It is no coincidence to learn that as a young child Sue Colfax, living in Newcastle, had wanted to be a school teacher.
"Unfortunately, I missed out on a teacher's scholarship and I worked in service stations for a few years," she recalls.
Eventually, Sue found a long term position with NIB Health in the data analysis section.
She retired 12 years ago and the couple moved to Anna Bay to be closer to their daughter.
"I had wanted to do some travelling around the country but it was not on Brian's wish list because as a truck driver he had seen most of Australia," she said.
"So seven years ago I spotted an advertisement for a school crossing operator in the newspaper and decided to apply. I had thought that the position was voluntary ... I wasn't applying it for the money, I was genuinely excited about the idea of teaching kids about road safety.
"And the job has not disappointed. I feel a little overwhelmed from all the fuss. Everyone has been so lovely."
Anna Bay Public School principal Anne Swanson described Sue Colfax as a "very special member of the school community" who always had a smile and wave for the kids and parents.
"She has become very well known throughout the entire town of Anna Bay, and would have to be the friendliest operator around," Ms Swanson said.
"She is extremely highly valued for the way she interacts with the children and for her warmth and friendly demeanour.
"We could not tell you how many messages the school receives, sometimes from complete strangers, complimenting Sue on her work. They are constantly ringing the school to say how she makes them feel valued and respected.
Advertisement
"She will be sadly missed."
The Transport Department's school crossing program coordinator for the region, Geoffrey Baldwin, said that they had only received complimentary feedback about Sue over the years.
"Part of the work is about building relationships and Sue does that very well," he said.
"Our performance review reports tell us that Sue is extremely aware of the safety aspect and will always do the right thing from both the pedestrians and motorists point of view. We are aware of her popularity and she will be sadly missed."
Sue's contribution and character can best be described by Anna Bay school students Thomas, aged 12, and Lily, 11, who when asked what they thought of Sue responded with: "She is lovely, kind, welcoming, friendly and much loved."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.