A significant piece of Australian aviation history has found a permanent home in Fighter World.
F/A-18 Hornet A21-023, which became known as the Worimi Hornet after the aircraft was painted with Indigenous artwork, was transported from Williamtown RAAF Base to the neighbouring Fighter World on June 16.
Fighter World manager Bernie Nebenfuhr said it was "sensational" to see the Worimi Hornet on display at the Williamtown aviation museum.
"We are so excited to be able to display it," he said. "This is our first F/A-18 and is the very first in Australia to go on static display for the public, which we're especially proud of."
The Worimi Hornet was delivered to Air Force in February 1988. A21-023 flew a total of 5663 hours with No. 3, 75 and 77 Squadrons before retiring in December 2020.
A21-023 was distinct in the Air Force's now retired fleet of F/A-18 Hornet's after it was painted with Balarinji artwork in 2015 in honour of the late WOFF Len Waters, the Air Force's first-known Indigenous fighter pilot.
The markings also acknowledged the Worimi, the traditional land owners in which the Wiliamton RAAF Base is located. Mr Nebenfuhr said due to its significance to Port Stephens, "it was a given" that the Worimi Hornet would end up at Fighter World once it was retired.
The Worimi Hornet's move from the RAAF base to Fighter World was documented by Port Stephens resident and aviation photographer Zach Mason.
"The F/A-18 Hornet has been an icon and staple of the skies above our area for 37 years up until its retirement. To be present for such a major event for the museum was a really special moment," Mr Mason said.
"After seeing A21-023s final demonstration displays over Birubi headland and RAAF Williamtown during its final flights in December 2020, to finally see it be delivered to Fighter World was simply amazing."
Fighter World was closed for three days during the moving operation. In what Mr Nebenfuhr said was its "biggest move yet", five dedicated teams of volunteers worked together across the three days to remove all planes from the main hangar at Fighter World, move in the Worimi Hornet which was delivered by Boeing and rearrange the display completely.
The F-111 that was on display in the main hangar of Fighter World has now been moved to a new location and the Worimi Hornet has taken up pride of place - right in time for the July school holidays.
Fighter World is open seven days, 10am-4pm.
A formal ceremony will be held to acknowledge the delivery of the Worimi Hornet at a later date.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
