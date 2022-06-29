Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Worimi gearing up for return of PCYC Nations of Origin tournament in Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
June 29 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEN: Xanthiah Roach, 15, Brodie Langdon, 15, and Jackson Smith, 14, will represent Worimi in the PCYC Nations of Origin in July.

It has been two years between catch ups but the PCYC's largest youth sport, cultural, education and leadership event, Nations of Origin, will return to Port Stephens and the Hunter in the July school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.