It has been two years between catch ups but the PCYC's largest youth sport, cultural, education and leadership event, Nations of Origin, will return to Port Stephens and the Hunter in the July school holidays.
More than 1000 youths and their supporters from across NSW are expected to participate in the first Nations of Origin tournament since 2019, with Port Stephens set to once again host the rugby league and netball events.
Hunter River High School Aboriginal education officer and a coach for one of Worimi's Nations rugby league teams, Brooke Roach, said he was "absolutely" excited to see the event back up and running after COVID-19 force its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
"For some of our kids, it's like a modern day corroboree. A lot of them have family from out west. It's good for their mob to get together, interact, have some fun while they're doing it," he said.
During Nations of Origin, youths represent the Indigenous nations in which they live across rugby league, Football 5's, netball, basketball, and for the first time, gymnastics.
Worimi will field two male and female under-16 sides in the most well attended of the sporting events, rugby league, which this year will be staged at Salamander Bay Sporting Complex on July 12 and 13.
There will be a Worimi male and female side in the under-14 Football 5's being held in Speers Point on July 13; two male and female teams each in the under-14 and under-16 basketball competition being held at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on July 14; a team with boys and girls aged 10 to 17 in the gymnastics competition being held at PCYC Maitland on July 14 and; three under-14 girls netball teams who will play at the Nelson Bay Netball Courts on July 15.
Raymond Terrace Rugby League Club players and Hunter River High School students Xanthiah Roach, 15, and Brodie Langdon, 15, will pull on the Worimi jersey in the rugby league competition while Raymond Terrace NPL footballer Jackson Smith, 14, will do so in the Football 5's.
Each said they were looking forward to participating in Nations of Origin.
Students from schools within the Worimi nation wishing to participate in Nations of Origin can still sign up.
PCYC Port Stephens club manager Travis Douglass said COVID-19 and the flu season had made recruiting difficult this year.
Particularly as some students have had to sit out of school because of COVID-19 in the family, and have been unable to attain the 80 per cent school attendance rate required of them to play in Nations.
Youths aged from 10 to 17 who are interested in representing the Worimi nation during Nations of Origin are being invited to contact Mr Douglass at TDouglass@pcycnsw.org.au.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
