The federal government has reclassified a range of locations across the Hunter, Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Central Coast in an effort to make it easier for people to see a general practice doctor sooner.
The move, which the region's MPs cited as one of Labor's key election promises, took effect from Thursday, July 21 and means people in those areas will be able to access GPs from the bonded medical training program and international medical graduates as well as overseas-trained doctors.
Under the change, Nelson Bay and surrounds, Kurri Kurri, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Maitland, Morisset, Cooranbong, Toukley, Budgewoi, and Cessnock have been given Distribution Priority Area status - taking the number of DPAs to more than 700 across the nation.
"I have seen and heard the horror stories of people waiting days and even weeks to be able to get in to see their GP," Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said.
"This change will mean residents in Port Stephens and right across the Paterson electorate now have access to a broader pool of available GPs, which means improved access to quality care and reduced waiting times."
Health Minister Mark Butler announced on July 21 that the number of Distribution Priority Areas across Australia would grow to 707.
The program, which gives overseas-trained doctors immediate access to Medicare payments if they work in designated areas, was limited previously to parts of the Upper Hunter and other relatively remote districts.
It also includes "bonded" GPs whose training in Australia has been supported by federal funding.
Mr Butler said the change would remove a roadblock for international medical graduates and overseas-trained doctors and meant thousands more people outside capital cities would be able to see a GP when they needed to.
Hunter GP Association secretary Dr Lee Fong described the DPA changes as "a step in the right direction".
"Just yesterday in my clinical work there were a couple of patients I needed to get in to see their usual GP on an urgent basis, and the next appointment was more than a month away," he said.
"There is a lot more work that needs to be done. The reasons for this shortage are complex, but we're very pleased that the current federal government has demonstrated a commitment to primary care, a desire to work to improve primary care."
However, Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr Megan Belot blasted the "ill informed" changes, saying they would encourage doctors to leave rural areas for larger regional centres.
"We are fearful for rural communities right across Australia who are now at extreme risk of losing their doctors as they take up positions closer to the cities," she said.
"Expanding DPA so that every location outside of a capital city, as well as some within, has the same classification has degraded it to the point where it is worthless."
Australian Medical Association NSW president Dr Michael Bonning called on the government to increase Medicare payments for GPs and offer more support for rural doctors.
"This is on the boundaries of major metro and regional centres that we still can't get enough doctors and we're resorting to distribution programs," he said.
"If it remains a specialty that is significantly less remunerated than others, then we'll always remain a lower-priority choice for many medical graduates.
"About 13 per cent of medical graduates enter general practice training compared to in the past when we saw numbers up around a quarter or more.
"This is moving deckchairs on the Titanic."
Ms Swanson said the Distribution Priority Area changes were prompted by a "demonstrated need in our region" and "extensive consultation with local GPs".
"Updating the Distribution Priority Area classification for our region will make it much easier for local GP practices to recruit and retain doctors from the Bonded Medical Program and overseas trained doctors, leading to greater supply," she said.
"This change will not only take stress off local GPs, but it will also reduce patient wait times, making it much easier for them to see their doctor.
"I first started championing this issue two years ago and was pleased to hold a roundtable with the then Minister Mark Coulton.
"I have been working with both the former government and my Labor colleagues to ensure we understood and had a sustainable solution to this problem.
"I am pleased that Minister Butler has listened and been fast to act on an immediate solution for our community."
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
