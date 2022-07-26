Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hunter Water's dams and sandbeds all at 100 per cent capacity for first time in 30 years

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:58am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Hunter Water said water storage levels across the Lower Hunter, including Grahamstown (pictured) and Chichester dams, are at a three decade high after significant winter rainfall.

Significant rainfall across the region this winter has seen Hunter Water mark a milestone - for the first time in more than 30 years, all of its water storages are at 100 per cent capacity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.