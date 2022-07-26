A new artwork has been pasted on the external walls of the Raymond Terrace library to honour aged residents of the area.
The project is titled 'And Then, They Were No Longer Invisible' and aims to capture older people and their experiences of ageing, according to co-founder and photographer Melanie Muddle.
"We've connected with older folk in the area and we started this project to honour older people in our communities," she said.
Ms Muddle said she and co-founder Hannah Robinson made it their mission to connect with people who have deep connections to the area.
"We've always been drawn to the stories of the elders in our lives. We believe that their stories, experiences and wisdom are so valuable and the opportunity to listen and learn is fleeting," she said.
"Their lives span decades, traversing history, marked by seasons of love and loss, triumph and challenge," she said.
"They might not know it yet but their stories are a gift."
As part of the project, participants were walked through an immersive program which involved reflecting on old photographs, sharing stories and creating imagery, Ms Muddle said.
"These activities facilitate the exploration of identity, relationships with themselves, others, [the] environment and society, and their lived experiences," she said.
There was also engagement between Magnolia Gardens Retirement Village residents and year four students from St Brigids Primary School.
"We encouraged the exchanges of questions and answers between the school students and the residents," Ms Muddle said.
"Our stories are a wonderful connection point. It's through sharing them with each other that we can make space for conversations that can inspire, that expand our understanding and in some cases, leave us changed."
The Raymond Terrace exhibition is available to view until Friday, August 12.
The first exhibition took place in Newcastle earlier in 2022 and Ms Muddle said the next display is set for Bathurst, NSW.
"We're continuing to expand the reach of the project, building a representative, Australia-wide bank of stories and experiences of elders.
"We're creating an archival collection that enables images and stories to be shared with the generations to come," she said.
Ms Muddle thanked the organisations and individuals who helped make the project possible.
