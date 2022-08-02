Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Port Stephens Koala Hospital on a mission to prevent koala extinction by 2028

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:20am, first published August 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Koala numbers in Port Stephens are on the decline and could mean the beloved Australian icons face extinction in the area by 2028.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.