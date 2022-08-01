Recreational beekeepers affected by varroa mite will be reimbursed for the destruction of their hives and bees under the state and federal government's response to the deadly parasite.
Following on the heels of the $18 million compensation package for mite-affected commercial beekeepers, the state's minister for agriculture Dugald Saunders announced on Friday, July 29 that recreational beekeepers located in eradication zones would be entitled to reimbursement.
"The National Working Group has agreed to a $550 payment for each recreational hive destroyed to control the mite outbreak, or $200 for those who wish to keep their hive ware, which will cover the cost of the euthanised bees," he said.
"More people are trying their hand at beekeeping in their backyard which is why we've always seen hobbyists as critical to our eradication effort right from the start."
If you are a recreational beekeeper and your hives are to be euthanised within a red eradication zone, there are three options for reimbursement.
The amounts available for reimbursement:
Only registered recreational beekeepers will be eligible for the reimbursement package and DPI is working with beekeepers and industry to finalise the payment process.
A new biosecurity emergency order was also issued on July 29 to allow beekeepers in eradication zones - of which the entire of the Port Stephens LGA is located - to work their hives to prevent swarming and remove honey in the 48 hours before their bees are euthanised.
"As the weather gets warmer in the lead-up to spring, it is the peak time for bees to scout out a new home, once their hives become full of honey," Mr Saunders said.
"Swarming could exacerbate the outbreak and that's why the new order will allow people to place an empty honey super on the hive to deal with these concerns."
Those in the red zone who wish to harvest their honey will be subject to strict conditions including:
As of Sunday, July 31 there were 56 varroa mite-infected premises in NSW, coming after there were detections in Eagleton, Tomago, Millers Forest, Soldiers Point, Williamtown, Heatherbrae and Salt Ash on July 29.
The new Port Stephens cases are all linked to existing infected premises and are the result of intensive surveillance in the existing red zones.
"A rise in cases is expected in the eradication area because they are often in close proximity to an existing infected premises. With more contact tracing comes more results and that is exactly what we are seeing here," Mr Saunders said.
"Anyone who has moved their hives out of a known biosecurity zone in the last 12 months should immediately contact the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline [1800 084 881] to notify DPI of the current location of those hives."
NSW Department of Primary Industries is now working to finalise the reimbursement application and payment process for recreational beekeepers.
An authorised officer will work closely with the registered recreational beekeeper, record details of the hives, taking photos and completing the necessary paperwork.
More at: dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
