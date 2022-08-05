Fire danger rating signs across the country will be updated and simplified from September 1.
Instead of six categories on the signs, which describes the potential level of danger should a bushfire start, they will now have four - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
When there is minimal risk, fire danger rating signs will be set to 'no rating', indicated by the pointer sitting on the white wedge under 'moderate'.
"The new Australian fire danger rating system is being developed using the latest science to be more accurate and relevant to where you live," the NSW Rural Fire Service stated.
"The new system will be used across the country, so whether you're at home or traveling, you will see the same system being used."
The science underpinning the existing fire danger ratings has largely remained unchanged since it was first rolled out in the 1960s.
The RFS sais that during that time, its understanding of fire and fire behaviour has changed.
"In recent years, we've mapped the vegetation across the entire country. So instead of the current system using just bush and grass to determine the fire danger, the new system will use eight different types of vegetation - making it more accurate," the RFS said.
"Using the latest science, fire agencies like the NSW RFS will be able to better assess the conditions and the consequences of a fire, if one was to start."
Hundreds of fire danger rating signs in communities across the state will be updated with the new rating system.
People will be able to check the daily fire danger on the RFS website or Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app.
The new national system also uses extensive community research, the results of which have been published in a National Social Research Report, to deliver a simplified approach to communicating bushfire danger ratings.
Each of the four ratings corresponds to an action "so you'll know what to do to protect your life, family and property", the RFS said.
Moderate - Plan and prepare
High - Be ready to act
Extreme - Take action now to protect your life and property
Catastrophic - For your survival, leave bushfire risk areas
