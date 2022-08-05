Port Stephens Examiner
Fire danger rating signs across Australia to be updated and simplified from September 1

August 5 2022 - 12:00am
NEW LOOK: Fire danger signs with the six ratings will be updated and simplified from September 1, 2022. The new signs will have four categories - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.

Fire danger rating signs across the country will be updated and simplified from September 1.

