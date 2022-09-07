Port Stephens Examiner
Beneath the Surface: New species of marine worm found in Nelson Bay named after biologist Dr David Harasti

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 7 2022 - 4:30pm
New marine worm discovered in Nelson Bay named after Dr David Harasti

A tiny, but lightning fast marine creature, that spent a decade worming its way out of capture after first being discovered, has finally been entered into the books as a new species - and its name pays tribute to the Nelson Bay-based scientist who discovered it.

