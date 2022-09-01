Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Football finals time: Where finals bound Port Stephens teams are playing this weekend

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Rugby divisional minor premiers the Medowie Marauders will play a qualifying final against the Newcastle Griffins at No. 2 Sportsground on Saturday, September 3. Picture from Facebook/Medowie and Districts Rugby Union Club.

Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League

Raymond Terrace will turn into rugby league central on Saturday as Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League teams make one final bid for a grand final spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.