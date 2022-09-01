Raymond Terrace will turn into rugby league central on Saturday as Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League teams make one final bid for a grand final spot.
Ten deciders will play out at Lakeside Sporting Complex on September 3, hosted by the junior Raymond Terrace Roosters and senior Magpies and Ravens rugby league clubs.
Advertisement
Lakeside's gates will open at 8.30am. Entry for spectators will cost adults $5 and concession $2. Children under 16 are free.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies will be the only Port Stephens team playing on Saturday, with the Raymond Terrace Magpies C-grade side, minor premiers for 2022, already through to next Saturday's grand final.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team will face Newcastle University in a must-win semi-final.
The winner will face Stroud in the grand final on September 10.
NHRL game fixtures for September 3
Lakeside Sporting Complex, Field One
Lakeside Sporting Complex, Field Two
The Port Stephens-based Northern Hawks are the first team through to the Newcastle Rugby League's reserve grade grand final, which will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 11.
The Hawks will face the winner of the this Saturday's preliminary final between Maitland and Wests.
A number of Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay junior rugby league teams will play in grand finals on Saturday, September 3.
In the Newcastle and Maitland Region's division one, under-13 grand final, the Raymond Terrace Roosters will face the Valentine Devils at Cardiff Oval. Kick off is 9.30am.
In the division three, under-13 grand final, the Nelson Bay Marlins will face the Wangi Warriors, also at Cardiff. Kick off is 12pm.
In the division two, tier two, under-14 grand final, Nelson Bay will face the Belmont Sharks at Ford Oval. Kick off is 12pm.
Advertisement
Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay will go head-to-head in the division three, under-15 grand final at Mount View Park. Kick off is 9am.
The Roosters and Marlins will also face each other in the division two, under-16 final at Mount View Park. Kick off is 12pm.
The under-15 Roosters will face the Valentine Devils in the under-15 women's tackle grand final at Cahill Oval from 10am.
Raymond Terrace's under-17 women's tackle team will face the Muswellbrook Rams in the grand final at Cahill Oval from 12pm.
Seniors
Advertisement
The Nelson Bay Marlins' most senior men's team, playing in the Black Diamond plate competition, will enter the qualifying final against Newcastle City at Bateau Bay Oval on Saturday, September 3. First bounce is at 11.50am.
Juniors
The Nelson Bay Marlins will face Warners Bay in the Hunter Under-11 Giants grand final at Feighan Oval on Sunday, September 4 from 9am.
The Medowie Marauders are Hunter Rugby's divisional minor premiers for 2022, clinching the title 11 points clear of second place.
Medowie and District Rugby Union Club's senior men's side will take on the second placed Newcastle Griffins in the qualifying final at No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle on Saturday, September 3 from 10am.
The winner of the qualifying final will advance straight to the grand final.
Advertisement
General admission tickets cost $10 for concession and $15 for adults. Children 17 years and younger are free.
Have we missed finals bound Port sporting team from the list? Send the details to Examiner journalist Ellie-Marie Watts at emwatts@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.