The Nelson Bay Girl Guides were formed on July 19, 1932 and this year the group is celebrating 90 years of girls supporting girls.
"It's run by girls, for girls," support group treasurer, Mary O'Brien said.
Ms O'Brien was just 19 years-old when she became involved with the Guides as a unit leader in 1960. For the past six decades she has watched the organisation grow and pave the way for young girls in Nelson Bay.
"In the early days it would've been hard for a girl to do things that boys did," she said.
Today, there are two units part of the Nelson Bay branch, aimed at empowering girls aged between five and 17 years, to discover their potential as leaders of the world.
"We're there to inspire the girls and empower them to be better in their world," Ms O'Brien said.
Girl Guides is based on seven fundamentals; Promise and Law, outdoors, leadership skills, service, Patrol System, World Guiding and Guiding Traditions.
Ms O'Brien said the fundamentals had slightly changed over the years but their underlying values had remained the same.
"The promise has changed slightly and we've moved with the times, so they get to do what's relevant for them, but generally it's still the same," she said.
She said there had also been changes in the Girl Guides uniform over the years. "Brownies wore brown until they became junior guides and got to wear blue," she said.
Today members wear polo shirts with colour variation depending on their age, with navy pants.
Ms O'Brien said for her, the most rewarding part about being involved in Girl Guides was seeing young girls become confident in themselves.
"Seeing them do something and to know we've inspired them, it's what's kept me involved for so long," she said.
To recognise Ms O'Brien's dedication of 62 years with the Bay Guides, she is set to receive a membership badge.
"I'm honoured but I don't like accolades, I do this because I want to," she said, humbly.
Nelson Bay Girl Guides district manager Caroline Ellis, said Ms O'Brien should be proud of her dedication and hard work.
"You're amazing Mary, you're such a support, your knowledge of Girl Guides and your care to do things properly is amazing, you're fabulous, and it's a great achievement," she said.
The accolade will be presented by Paterson MP Meryl Swanson on September 10 at the 90 year celebrations and will also be a chance for young girls to come along and see what the Girl Guides offer. The event will take place at the Guides Hall on Norburn Avenue from 11am-2pm.
Ms Ellis encouraged girls to come along and see what's possible as a Girl Guide.
"You see so many young girls on social media but to get them here where they're not using social media, they're learning skills, they're outside, being socially and environmentally aware.
"Our fundamental principle is based on the promise and law it's about promising to do your best, whether it's at school, at Guides, at home or out in the community," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
