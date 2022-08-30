September 3: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: From 6.30pm. Cost: From $40.
The Australian Beach Boys is the biggest tribute show that has played the east coast. This is not just a tribute but a showcase of the amazing skill and talent that sounds as close to the original as you can get. Tickets: broughtonsatthebay.com.au/2022/07/15/the-australian-beach-boys.
September 4: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
September 4: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: $5 per person.
Visitors can listen to live music from the Australian Army Band, order food from the Crafty Pit BBQ, purchase plants or take a stroll through the gardens. Visitors can also bring their own picnic set up. The cafe will also be open.
September 8: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
The old rectory's first farmers market of local produce. A place where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
September 10: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Cultural Close, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-3pm. Cost: Free
An opportunity for visitors to get hands on with a range of activities on offer. Members will be working with the range of arts and crafts and will have activities adults and children can experience. The centre's gallery rooms have paintings, pottery, fabric crafts, bonsai, and a range of gift items for sale. There will be home baked goodies, potted plants, and a sausage sizzle available to purchase.
Send your event news to the Examiner at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
