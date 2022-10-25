For Fabrizio Fichera, being an older brother means protecting his younger siblings and that was the driving force for him to become a police officer.
The 26 year-old is one of two new recruits with the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, working alongside his police academy classmate Daniel Orwell.
The two probationary constables graduated their eight month course from the Goulburn Police Academy on October 14 and will now help patrol the communities of Port Stephens, Maitland and surrounds.
Mr Fichera migrated to Australia from Italy with his family when he was just 15 years old and now with a sister at that age, he wants to set an example.
"It's probably not as noble a story as everyone else but in Italy there isn't much authority, there is police but it just works very differently, it doesn't run like it should," he said.
"We grew up in Bankstown and having a little sister, growing up in that tough crowd, I wanted to give her an example of what police actually can be, and have that representation for her to have her older brother being in the police force."
He said there were trying times in the Academy process where he thought he couldn't continue and push through, but it was his sister who kept him motivated.
"She'd call me nearly every day telling me how important it was for me to be there. She'd remind me and say so many people would kill to be in my position," he said.
"Coming from anyone else it was like 'Yeah okay', but coming from my sister was a wake up call."
Mr Fichera said he was enjoying being in the area and getting familiar with the community.
"It's given me a reason to plant some roots and a reason to be proud, especially because not only am I doing this for myself but - my sister's approval it means so much," he said.
For Mr Orwell, joining the police force was a chance to continue to help his community.
The Nelson Bay local was formerly a firefighter with Salamander Bay RFS.
"I'm a retained firefighter so I already had that kind of community focus and I thought I was more suited to the police, being hands on and proactive and working in that team culture. Those things attracted me to the police force," he said.
He said after his training at Goulburn he was ready to be "thrown into work".
"They tell you the whole way through that as soon as you get posted you're into it and that's literally how it's been," he said.
"I had induction on Monday and the following day I was out and about."
Mr Orwell said he also felt fortunate to be posted to his local area.
"I'm very happy, because it can be very difficult to get back to your home base and desired location," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.