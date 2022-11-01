Port Stephens Examiner
St Brigid's Primary School in Raymond Terrace win Minister's Young Climate Champion award

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 10:00pm
St Brigid's Primary School students were presented with the NSW Sustainability Award by treasurer Matt Kean at an award's ceremony in Sydney. Picture supplied

St Brigid's Primary School have taken out the Minister's Young Climate Champion in the 2022 NSW Sustainability awards, for their ability to reduce waste and build habitats for wildlife on their school grounds.

