Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Federal Budget breakdown: What money is flowing to Port Stephens, plus other items and measures that residents will benefit from

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
October 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Marsh, Rod Trappel, Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs Shayne Neumann MP and Vic Jones at the East Maitland War Memorial Centre in April when Labor pledged $5m for a Veteran Wellbeing Centre in the electorate.

Labor's first federal budget in almost a decade will deliver on the party's core election commitments including cheaper childcare, more paid parental leave, better access to health care plus fund the Port's airport and koala hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.