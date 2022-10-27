Ever wondered what it's like to fly an aircraft?
Now's your chance to have your 'Top Gun' moment and fulfil your 'need for speed' at Fighterworld in their recently launched F-18 simulator.
The in-house developed sim rose from the idea of volunteers and is set up in the aviation centre's hangar.
"It's one of the most exciting things we've developed, it's really quite lifelike," Fighterworld general manager Bernie Nebenfuhr said.
Through a set of VR headset goggles and a cost of $25 you can experience what it's like soar across the skies, Mr Nebenfuhr said.
"We just launched this one in the school holidays and it was super popular," he said.
He said Fighterworld already had plans to introduce more simulator experiences which included another F-18.
"We're hoping to develop two or three more sim experiences which will just take us to the next level.
"We could replicate an F-18 flight as well as a F-14 or 15, not to mention even Warbirds," he said.
"So it's an exciting part of our plans for interactives in the future and well, the sky is the limit."
Mr Nebenfuhr wanted to thank the centre's volunteers who are the backbone of running operations and he was excited to see what they come up with next.
"With over 50 volunteers what we find is there's plenty of expertise and specialty to draw on that enabled us, for example, to developed this sim and it's been a huge success so far.
"We think there's just no end to the opportunities that are really quite unique to Fighterworld and that excites us," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.