There has been much celebrating following the birth of a Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo joey at Oakvale Wildlife Park this year.
Not only is Sofus the first of its kind born at the Salt Ash park, and a first for mum Adel, but it is also understood to be the first Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo in history to be born at a NSW zoological institution.
The tree-kangaroo, whose gender has not yet been discovered, also represents a significant step forward in preserving its dwindling species.
"It is an exciting and historical time for the keepers working directly with our Lumholtz's tree-kangaroos," Oakvale Wildlife Park curator Angela Lambert said.
"Sofus will bring some valuable new genetics to the breeding program to assist in preserving this amazing animal."
The smallest species of tree-kangaroo in the world, and one of only two found in Australia, the Lumholtz's is endemic to Far North Queensland.
Due to the clearing of their habitat, dog attacks, road accidents and a mystery virus that causes them to go blind, the tree-kangaroos are listed as a protected species in Queensland.
It is estimated that there are between 10,000 and 30,000 Lumholtz's tree-kangaroos left in the wild, which is why Sofus is so important to its species.
Lumholtz's tree-kangaroos were first introduced at Oakvale in February 2019. The park received a breeding pair named Csi and Adel.
After working with Dreamworld and Dr Karen Coombes from Tree Roo Rescue and Conservation Centre on a breeding program, Oakvale became the first institution outside of Queensland to house the near-threatened species in NSW.
A $100,000 enclosure was purpose-built at Oakvale to house Csi and Adel.
Oakvale keepers discovered that Adel was pregnant in March 2022.
From that point, keepers were kept busy tracking and monitoring the joey's growth and development, plus mum and bubs welfare.
"Our team ensures minimal interference in the growth and development of Sofus; this includes currently not knowing joey's gender," Ms Lambert said.
"Adel has kept a watchful eye over her joey as a first-time mum and guided Sofus when exploring outside the pouch.
"It took around 178 days of developing inside Adel's pouch before Sofus popped their head out. You should have heard the cheers from our team."
Sofus is now seven months old.
In the wild, the Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo is a solitary animal but being born in captivity, Sofus will stay with mum Adel for between one-and-a-half to two years.
"Its mother will teach it how to climb and navigate trees and also explore what different food they can eat. Males do not have a role in raising the young, so Csi will remain separate," Ms Lambert said.
