More ways to view development applications as Port Stephens Council launches campaign for greater transparency

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:03am, first published January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Port Stephens Council will advertise DAs in the Examiner again, and through an e-subscription service as part of a new community awareness campaign.

Development application (DA) notices can once again be found in the pages of the Examiner, coming as part of a Port Stephens Council campaign to improve community awareness and transparency.

