Development application (DA) notices can once again be found in the pages of the Examiner, coming as part of a Port Stephens Council campaign to improve community awareness and transparency.
DAs will be advertised weekly in print and through an e-subscription service under the council's wider Communications and Engagement Strategy that aims to find a "balance" between print and digital media when sharing news of its programs, activities and services.
"Under this strategy, our focus is to design communication that's easy to understand and accessible by all," the council's group manager development services, Steve Peart, said.
"With a diverse age demographic across Port Stephens, we know not everyone is on social media or using email, but we also acknowledge not everyone reads the paper.
"That's why we're using both digital and traditional print media, giving our community the opportunity for greater input into council's decision making.
"This [DA] awareness campaign is about trying to find a balanced approach without compromising on transparency, and ensuring everyone has a chance to have their say on what's happening in their community."
The campaign, which aims to improve community awareness around DAs lodged across Port Stephens, was approved by councillors at the final meeting of 2022, on December 13.
The need for greater DA awareness came about after the council received backlash when it stopped advertising DAs in the Examiner in 2020.
"Following changes to NSW legislation in 2020, we scaled down print advertising of our DAs," Mr Peart said.
"The community has provided ongoing feedback that they'd like to see this reinstated to have more access to the information - our DA awareness campaign aims to provide this access."
In other news
The reinstatement of DA advertising in print was an election commitment from Leah Anderson, who campaigned for greater council transparency.
She said it was a "win" to see DAs once again advertised in print.
"I brought quite a few notices of motion to council in my first year as councillor," Cr Anderson said.
"This one I am particularly proud of in my promise for greater transparency."
The DA awareness campaign, including the weekly advertisement of DAs in print and through the e-subscription service, is being trialed between January 9 and June 30, 2023.
The campaign is jointly funded by the council and the NSW Government's Faster Local Assessment Grant Program.
It does not form part of the formal notification period for a DA as outlined in the council's community participation plan.
The campaign operates as a "complementary program" aimed at increasing opportunities for the community to contribute to broader decision making, the council said.
The e-subscription service will list the development applications lodged during the previous week and provide subscribers with direct links to relevant DA information.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
