Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Homes of the Hunter | It's a smashing life for this Port Stephens avocado family

By Alex Morris
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:10am, first published January 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adams Avocados is a true family affair.

Yvonne and Jamie Adams and their two children, Max and Miley, are the faces behind Adams Avocados, in Bobs Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.