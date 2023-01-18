Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Medical Centre GP Anthony Plummer honoured with Rural Medical Service Award

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
January 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Nelson bay doctor Anthony Plummer received a 2022 Rural Medical Service Award from the NSW Rural Doctors Network. Picture supplied

A well-deserving Nelson Bay doctor has been honoured with a prestigious accolade for his 40 years of service to the Port Stephens community.

