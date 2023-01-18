A well-deserving Nelson Bay doctor has been honoured with a prestigious accolade for his 40 years of service to the Port Stephens community.
Doctor Anthony Plummer received a 2022 Rural Medical Service Award from the NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) on November 26 at the Rural GPs Conference held at the Crowne Plaza Sydney, Coogee Beach.
The gong recognises 35 years or more, service to rural NSW communities. Dr Plummer joined the Nelson Bay Medical Centre in 1982. He was recognised alongside nine other GPs.
"So many other people I know are more deserving of awards," he said.
"I really appreciate what the Rural Doctors Network has done for me over the last 40 years. I do cherish the recognition," he said.
The NSW RDN is a not-for-profit, non-government charitable organisation and is the Australian Government's designated Rural Workforce Agency (RWA) for health in NSW.
"RDN is a great organisation. Please keep it going for our team of rural workers," Dr Plummer said.
