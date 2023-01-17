Only the second of its kind in the Hunter, and the first for Port Stephens, a new MRI service is set to be a "gamechanger" for the region.
The state-of-the-art addition to Hunter Imaging in Salamander Bay was delivered in December 2022 and opened for service with its first patient scan at 11am on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Hunter Imaging MRI service manager James Finlay said while it's the same MR scanner as the Newcastle-based one, it's the only scanner in Port Stephens to have Siemens exclusive Deep Resolve AI software and Bio Matrix technology.
"There are certain things that this machine can do that some of our scanners in Newcastle can't do. It's a complete gamechanger and it's right here in the Bay," he said.
The machine, a 1.5 Magnetom Sola MRI, will offer patients access to cardiac MRI imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, neurological imaging, spinal imaging and high-end abdominal and pelvic imaging.
"We can use it to look at the brain for strokes, headaches, knees and shoulders for tears of tenders to ligaments ... and this one has high-end imaging for cardiac scans," Mr Finlay said.
"As well as scans of the abdomen, liver, prostate - basically any type of MR scan that needs to be done can be done on this machine and, locally."
He said the service is expected to reduce patient wait times and provide another Medicare-eligible option to residents rather than having to travel out of the area.
"Previously Port Stephens residents had to drive to Newcastle or Maitland and might've waited up to a week for some of their scans with us down in Newcastle. Now, they will be getting scanned within two or three days at the most," he said.
For 18 year-old Medowie local Corey Rossmorgan it was an easier option to come to Salamander Bay rather than having to travel to Newcastle or Maitland for his MRI.
"I had a car accident so the doctors are checking my knee, seeing if it's all still in tact.
"If I had to travel it would've been a bit of a mission because I'm off work at the moment and mum would've had to of taken a day off work to take me for a scan," he said.
"Coming here it's a lot more easier to get to."
"It's much more convenient for us," his mum added.
MRI scans are expected to be done in less than half to a third of the time of what they used to be, Mr Finlay said.
"It can sometimes be as simple as the patient may come in to make an appointment and we can just scan them then while they're here," he said.
Looking at patient numbers, he said 40 to 50 patients a week were having to leave the area and travel to Newcastle for an MRI scan.
"Whether it's people taking time off work or elderly people travelling - scans were ranging anywhere from 5am to 11pm, but now we have an MR scanner locally where they can be scanned within business hours and less travel time," Mr Finlay said.
Prior to the Port Stephens installation, the nearest MRI covered by Medicare was in East Maitland and Cardiff. Fortunately Nelson Bay identifies as a rural area and qualifies for Medicare coverage under the Federal Government.
"Every patient that is eligible for a rebate for Medicare will be bulk billed and those patients who aren't eligible for a rebate; our fees are very reasonable and as affordable as they can be," Mr Finlay said.
"Any patient for any scan from any referring doctor can be scanned here right in Port Stephens."
