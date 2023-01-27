Port Stephens Examiner
School zones back in effect in NSW as drivers face massive fines

By Duncan Murray, Aap
January 27 2023 - 12:02pm
Massive school zone fines facing drivers

Motorists in NSW face $750,000 in school-zone fines over coming days despite students not returning to classes until next week.

