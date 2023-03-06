Aili Martin stole the show at Meryl Swanson and Kate Washington's fifth International Women's Day Breakfast on Friday, March 3 with a mic-drop moment.
As part of a panel of young female leaders from across Port Stephens high schools, the Tomaree High School captain was asked: 'Do you think it's important for women to take on leadership roles?'.
To which her response was: "Would you have ever asked a man do you think it's important for men to take on leadership roles?"
The room at Murrook Culture Centre, Williamtown was filled with an applause for her honest remark.
Miss Martin said it's assumed men were in important roles wherever they are and she believed it was important for more women to take charge.
"I believe it's truly important that we have more women take on these positions so that we don't get these questions," she said.
"It's important that we are here and we shouldn't be questioned."'
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said Miss Martin's response was authentic and a lesson in itself.
"How thoughtful were the answers to the point of why are you even asking me this? Doesn't that just teach you something, you own that, that's a poignant moment," she said.
"It displays courage, thoughtfulness, authenticity and integrity."
Ms Swanson and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington were impressed with all of the responses of the school leaders from Tomaree, Irrawang and Hunter River High Schools, Medowie Christian College and St Phillip' Christian College.
Medowie Christian School's Hannah White was asked: 'If the world was run by women, what would be different?'
She compared 2023 to the Australian Women's Right Movement and how far women had come.
"[Back then] women didn't have a voice and now seeing we have moved from that because of the work they did for us we can now talk like this today," she said.
"If women were running our world today this would just be our reality, equality - it would just be."
The MPs also questioned the next generation of young women about their aspirations for the future, their role models and challenges in achieving gender equality.
"You have all said powerful things and you are impressive leaders and we thank you for your courage," Ms Washington said.
The morning was a sell-out event with over 200 people in attendance and a chance to celebrate the women of Port Stephens.
"This is what I love, bringing amazing women across community together and making connections in a really special way on this important day," Ms Washington said.
Aunty Lorraine Lilley made a Welcome to Country, followed by Hunter River High School's Madeline Lilley singing the Australian national anthem in language.
Both MPs gave speeches on gender inequalities, violence against women, economic inequalities and discrimination.
"We can't start solving the problems unless we understand they're there, before we can start working towards solutions," Ms Washington said.
Port Stephens' Local Woman of the Year Mel Turner was also in attendance and spoke humbly on her recent accolade.
"This is a podium not a pedestal, anyone in this room could be standing here and from what I've heard today, we are in a pretty good place ladies," she said.
"I hope you all know just how valuable each of you are."
Ms Swanson and Ms Washington thanked sponsors and those who bought tickets to their annual breakfast with all proceeds going to the Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service, the Yacaaba Centre and Indigenous women's programs at Murrook Culture Centre.
"Thank you all for being here, when women do well, we all do well," Ms Swanson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.